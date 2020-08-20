The return to on-sight learning Monday was the main topic of the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
Through a partnership between the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement districts and parents will be able to visit www.achi.net to see COVID-19 numbers in their school district area and see what the district's risk of infection is.
Dr. Joe Thompson, with ACHI, said there are 19 school districts with 50 or more cases per 10,000 in the area. The numbers exclude both nursing homes and correctional facilities.
In order to provide more data, ACHI went back to the end of July to give districts four date points to look at the establish a trend.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said school decisions will include more factors that this data. Any decision for a school to go online will be made in consultation with ADE and ADH.
Key discussed the guidance the ADE is providing to districts to help them respond to cases in schools. He emphasized it is guidance, not a policy document.
During the briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson provided the number of new cases. Cases rose by 549 to 54,765 total. There have been 48,558 recovered.
The number of hospitalizations remained the same at 499 with 108 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 10 to 641. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said three of the deaths reported actually occurred in July and have just now been entered.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 51, Sebastian with 35, Jefferson with 29, Garland with 24, Crawford with 22, Craighead with 21 and Mississippi and Pope both with 20.
Saline County has had 1,319 cases with 275 active, 1,034 recovered and 10 deaths.
Across the country, there have been 5,559,547 cases with 1,925,049 recoveries and 173,798 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.