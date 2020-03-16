More local schools are working to ensure their students receive plenty to eat while they are closed due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Harmony Grove School District is partnering with the Harmony Grove Cardinal Faculty, the community of Haskell, Farmers Bank and Trust and Holland Chapel Baptist Church to provide groceries for its students.
Due to the limited amount of supplies, the grocery pickup is for Harmony Grove School District families only, according to a flyer for the pickup.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, families will be able to drive through or walk through the Harmony Grove High School gymnasium parking lot to pick up a box of groceries.
The school had already sent a number of groceries home with students when it first closed.
"We are just trying to make sure the kids who would have normally eaten at school have food," said Superintendent Heath Bennett.
He added that Harmony Grove is different because there are not as many free and reduced meal students so that affects its ability to offer the meals the way other schools can.
Anyone wishing to donate to the grocery bags can drop off nonperishable food items from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The organizers are also in need of boxes for the food.
Already, businesses and individuals have stepped up to help the school ensure the students have food. Food and funds have been donated to the project.
"We are very thankful and grateful for that," Bennett said. "We are very fortunate so many people in our community want to help out."
Bauxite School District announced it has been approved by the state to provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through Thursday.
In a post via Facebook, the district explained the delay in approval is due to other school districts are pre-approved for summer feeding programs while Bauxite is not. Bauxite does not offer summer feeding programs because so few students were actually being served when it offered them in the past.
According to the post, if the approval did not come through, the counselors, administrators and teachers were "ready and willing to provide meals" to the students.
Breakfast will be available for pick up from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All meals will be drive through pickup.
Benton Schools are also offering lunches for their students to pick up and take with them.
Starting today, Benton students will be able to pick up sack lunches at different locations, including:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Angie Grant Elementary.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ringgold Elementary.
• 11 to 11:30 a.m. Longhills Apartment Complex.
• 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Howard Perrin Elementary.
• 11:30 to 12 p.m. Ralph Bunch Park.
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the River Center.
• 12 to 12:30 p.m. Caldwell Elementary.
• 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Trinity Church on Edison.
• 12:30 to 1 p.m. Oak Grove Church on Congo.
Bryant Schools will offer grab-and-go meals this week for any child up to age 18. They do not have to attend Bryant Schools to receive food.
The meals will be available from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.
The meal locations are:
• Collegeville Elementary.
• Davis Elementary.
• Hill Farm Elementary.
• Hurricane Creek Elementary.
• Parkway Elementary.
• Salem Elementary.
• Bethel Middle School.
• Bryant High School.
Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is working with counselors to ensure the food from its Blessings program is distributed to the children in which it normally gives bags of food to over spring break.
Many local churches are also working with the schools and on their own to help ensure children get enough to eat while school is out.