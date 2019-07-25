Library patrons will have the chance to see characters from "a galaxy far, far, away" and check out a "musical instrument petting zoo" during the Saline County Library's SCL Con from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Herzfeld Library in Benton.
"It is our end-of-summer celebration to get the whole family to the library to have a day of fun," said Youth Services Manager Sarah Beth Lesko.
She believes the event should have something for everyone to enjoy.
This is the second year for the event. Last year, the library had more than 800 visitors during the course of the day. Lesko hopes to repeat that number this year.
There will be vendors selling pop culture-themed items from art and yarn crafts to toys, stickers and jewelry. Lesko said each vendor will determine if they accept cash, check or card.
The Makerspace will offer green screen photos along with a rotating schedule of different pop culture crafts. Patrons will have the option of two backgrounds for their photo, which will be printed.
The teen area will host games, including Werewolf.
Throughout the day, the Saline Symphony will have an instrument petting zoo where patrons can look at and try different instruments.
At 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., patrons age 18 and older can take part in escape rooms each hour. The rooms will be Gotham themed. Dave & Busters will be providing prizes for the fastest group to complete the rooms. Participants should sign up when they arrive to ensure their space.
Children ages 6 to 10 will be able to meet the "scavenger, the imperial knight and the droid" at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. in the meeting room to learn about light saber training. Children who want to participate must register. Space is limited to 25 children per session.
Toys and building activities will take over the down stairs story time area.
ArkLUG is returning this year with its full LEGO display including the new Saturn V rocket and Apollo 11 lunar lander, plus classic LEGO space displays. They will offer hands-on LEGO activities.
A photo booth will be provided by HealthCare Express.
At 12:15 p.m., the library will serve hot dogs. There will also be pizza provided by Kum & Go.
Patrons are encouraged to attend in costume of their favorite pop culture character from superheroes to anime characters to anything a person wants to be. Lesko asks that costumes be family friendly. The library plans to hold a costume parade as well.
Lesko said she likes that the library is able to offer a pop culture event where patrons do not have to drive to Little Rock or Hot Springs to attend. She encourages people to attend and see how the library is more than books.
The con will also be the last day for readers to turn in their summer reading logs for prizes.
"Its a free activity for the whole family," Lesko said.