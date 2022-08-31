Zachary Kennedy, a Boy Scouts of America scout with Troop 17 in Bryant, built and installed a Little Free Library at Springhill Park in Bryant, 2110 Binder St., as his Eagle Scout project.
Scout creates library for Eagle Scout project
