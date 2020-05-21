A death investigation is currently underway near Riverside Grocery and Catering off of Highway 5 according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. No other information is available at this time.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hometown Hero loses home to fire
- SCSO death investigation
- Saline County crash claims life of Pine Bluff woman
- Body found at Salem convenience store
- Old Folks Singing canceled for first time since 1885
- State Parks more fully reopen today
- Locals earn degrees from UAMS
- Timeline given for phase one of reopening
- Drennon chosen as attorney to replace Houston
- Ballard to retire from Collector’s Office
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.