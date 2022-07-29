Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office are investigating a recent string of thefts in the Centennial Valley Subdivision.
Latest News
- SCSO deputies investigating a string of thefts
- Pallette inks with White Sox
- Salt Bowl gearing up, tickets on sale Monday
- Boil order issued for Lake Norrell customers
- 2 formally charged in child death case
- Police identify victim of officer-involved shooting
- BNPD investigating officer-involved shooting
- Benton officers charge woman in death investigation
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify victim of officer-involved shooting
- 2 formally charged in child death case
- BNPD investigating officer-involved shooting
- Benton officers charge woman in death investigation
- Three stabbed along Highway 70
- Boil order issued for Lake Norrell customers
- Benton officers respond to alleged assault, kidnapping
- Benton man faces numerous possession of child pornography charges
- Black Sox bombard Arkadelphia, sweep pool play
- Benton Utilities releases energy and water conservation request
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.