With funding available through the American Rescue Plan, an expansion of the Saline County Detention Center has been a topic of discussion for the Saline County Quorum Court for months.
During the court’s meeting Tuesday, the justices of the peace heard a detailed presentation about an expansion proposal. While the justices expressed their support of the project and voted to discuss the project again later this month, there was some concerns about the ongoing costs associated with an expansion.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the county is receiving $23,781,952. Previously the court voted to award $10 million to the Saline Regional Public Water Authority and to put aside $10 million for two internal county projects: an expansion of the Saline County Detention Center and the construction of additional radio towers in the county for the first responders’ radio system.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey told the court that he feels both of these internal projects are extremely important as they involve public safety. He also mentioned that he and Sheriff Rodney Wright have had several conversations over the years about the jail and Arey had been against a jail expansion until now.
“One of the things that really pushed me over the top was a lot of conversations that I have had with the judges and prosecuting attorneys in the county. They are at a point now that … jail overcrowding does make a difference in how they are having to handle people who come before them for prosecution. That’s an issue,” Arey said.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like up to $8.5 million to expand the center by 12,400 square feet.
According to information presented by SCSO Office Captain Joe Traylor, the detention center was built in 2006 and currently has a capacity of 234 beds.
With the expansion, the center will be able to house 318 prisoners. The project would include an expansion of the medical housing area, Traylor said. SCSO officials feel that if the project is approved this month, construction could be completed by March 2024.
Wright told the court that they received the $8.5 million number from a local architect who gave the SCSO an estimate based on the current cost of commercial construction. He suggested the court began working with an architect and engineer to get more detailed construction costs for the expansion.
He also stressed that as the county continues to grow, the need for more jail space will only grow as well.
The center houses prisoners from the SCSO as well as individuals arrested by municipalities, federal and state agencies.
Since the center houses inmates arrested from other city agencies, county officials have been in talks with local mayors about paying for fee for the inmates arrested by their officers to be housed at the jail.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, county officials have reached an agreement with each municipality in the county, except Bryant, Traylor said.
It was also noted that Saline County does not have a dedicated public safety tax to fund large capital improvements such as a jail expansion.
Traylor said that SCSO officials hope that this additional revenue can offset the additional costs from the expansion.
According to the SCSO’s calculations, the expansion will require $539,699.52 in additional funding each year. Six officers will be hired to staff the expanded area and the biggest increases in costs associated with an expansion are food and medical services, Traylor said.
After hearing the presentation, Justice of the Peace Josh Curtis expressed that he is concerned that there is a discrepancy between the SCSO estimated ongoing costs for the expansion and the county comptroller’s estimations.
“I think this is a fantastic project. We’re never going to have this type of money to do projects like this. My only concern about this is the ongoing expense,” Curtis said, adding that he feels the ongoing costs will increase by close to $1 million annually.
“I’d like to dig into the numbers a little more … We have to do it (the expansion) smart and fiscally responsible.”
Curtis requested SCSO officials talk through the costs more with the county comptroller before the project is discussed again next month.
“I just want everybody to be on the same page,” Curtis said.
More information about Tuesday’s meeting will be included in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.