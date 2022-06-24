The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated residential burglary June 20 in East End.
According to deputies, multiple individuals allegedly were dropped off in the area and walked to the residents with masks and wielding firearms. The individuals reportedly entered the residence and struck of the homeowners in the head multiple times with a firearm before threatening the other homeowner with a firearm.
The individuals allegedly stole a variety of firearms, vehicles and personal documents from the home.
According to Sheriff Rodney Wright, four individuals have been arrested and charged with aggravated residential burglary, battery, theft of property, arson, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Detectives are asking for the community's help to locate another individual wanted in connection with the burglary.
Deshon Alexander Austin, 18, is believed to be in possession of stolen guns and driving one of the stolen vehicles, a 2012 black Chevrolet Impala.
Detectives said Austin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Austin's location, should contact Det. Jennifer Tarvin at 501-951-0432 or jtarvin@scsosheriff.org.