The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate after the man walked away from the detention center on Monday afternoon.
According to a press release, Edward Charles Anderson, 39, was discovered missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. He is believed to possibly be in the Bryant or Alexander area.
Anderson was last reported to be wearing a blue and white striped shirt and blue jeans.
According to the SCSO inmate roster, Anderson was arrested on June 19 by the Bryant Police Department and booked on charges of felony theft of property, felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
The sheriff’s office is advising residents not to approach Anderson if he is seen, but to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency. Saline County Dispatch can be reached at 501-303-5647 or residents may call the Saline County tip line at 501-303-5744.
Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities.