The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teen believed to be in the East End or Little Rock area.
SCSO Lt. Wade Gilliam confirmed to The Saline Courier today that the search for Alexia Nikole Dees,17, is still underway.
Dees was last seen at her home at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 10 wearing a black Champion brand hoodie. She is 5’2 and approximately 140 lbs. When last seen, she had long brown hair, however, her mother believes she may have cut and dyed her hair maroon or purple. She also has a nose piercing.
The SCSO issued a press release on Sept. 16 stating that the department was looking for the missing/endangered runaway teen.
Dees is believed to be in the company of her 17-year old boyfriend Avrum “Mark” Batt or a Hispanic female named Carmen (last name unknown). They may be driving an older gold Nissan Altima or Maxima with a discolored left front fender.
Anyone with information about Dess is encouraged to call the Saline County Criminal Investigations Division at 501-303-5608 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For calls after hours, contact 501-303-5648