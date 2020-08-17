The second Dialogue on Race discussed Education and Equity focusing on the question “how do we ensure our students and families of color know they belong here and we are in their corner?”
The panelists taking part in this dialogue were Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton, BSW Tamiko Johnson, former student Tamario Beaugard, former student Tarek Beaugard, parent Yajaira Cota Tapia, Dr. Andy Allison, of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Benton junior Marcelles Nash and School Councilor Gabe Rhynes.
“This is the second of three community dialogues that are designed to build and understanding and awareness about what we know and don’t know about the experiences people of color in our community,” Facilitator Robin Freeman, director of the University of Arkansas CURRENTS, said explaining the purpose of the three-part series.
“The goal of the dialogue is to tell our story.”
The co-facilitator was Veronica Jackson.
Freeman discussed some of the history of minorities and education in Benton, including when segregation was outlawed in 1954 and Ralph Bunche High School was built in 1957. Ralph Bunche was closed after phased integration began in 1965.
“It has been just over 50 years since we achieved that minimal equality in our schools,” Freeman said.
The discussion began with what each panelist loves about the Benton School District and if what their dreams for equity looks like.
Skelton talked about his love for the community support, such as the Ralph Bunche picnic, which he said was one of the first things he took part in when he was first hired.
Rhynes agreed with Skelton about the importance of the community’s support.
“I have been blown away by the community support coming from parents and businesses alike,” Rhynes said.
His dream for equality is that schools would feel welcoming to everyone and everyone would feel like they matter.
Johnson also loves the support and quality of education. She wants all students to get the same quality of education and compassion.
Tapia wants more students to have people to look up to. She feels students could benefit from having teachers that look like them.
Tamario Beaugard discussed his experiences as an athlete and a scholar, saying the classroom was great and Benton sets up students to go to college. He had coaches who made sure they did their work.
He does feel during his time that he and other athletes of color were not maximized to their fullest potential. He feels color, last name or where someone lives in town should not matter. The best people should be on the field. He felt that held the entire team back.
Skelton was about minority participation in advanced classes and gifted and talented classes.
He said the district has put criteria in place to get into those programs and is part of the AIMS initiative that helps target minorities to help their potential be developed. The district is working to recruit students of color to those programs.
Johnson expressed concerns about the criteria because black and brown students learn differently and have different experiences. She feels having other students or teachers that look like them in the class will encourage them to take part.
She works at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College and has seen having STEM coaches who are African American draws African American students into the department.
Nash said the school tries to ignore race to make everyone feel included, but that is his culture and it is hard to feel included if that is being ignored.
“Instead of dismissing the whole thing, make people feel more included by embracing diversity and embracing our culture,” he said.
Tapia sees embracing culture as important. She was at a school that celebrated Juneteenth. She said it is important for students to feel others want to learn about their culture.
Allison is an economist by trade. He said economists study the accumulation of wealth. He spoke of the advantages he as a white person has had.
He wondered how it would affect students if the history of Benton schools was taught and if it was emphasized the generations of separated education and that less than a generation ago African Americans were discriminated against this way in education.
Skelton was asked about his priorities to address inequity. He said these types of discussions help and he feels he was learning. He feels the conversations should continue.
He said in the last three years, eight new minority teachers have been hired.
“I want to embrace diversity. I think it makes us all better,” Skelton said.
He said there is more work to do. The district wants the staff to look more like the students.
Nash would like to see more role models who look like him. He wants to see the district have more conversations about race. He has had teachers make comments he does not think were intentionally racist, but he felt were said out of ignorance on the topic. It causes him to feel less motivated.
He talked about a friend who had a teacher that spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement in class that made her uncomfortable. When she went to the councilors for help, they just took her out of his class instead addressing the issue.
“The teacher should not have been expressing his political opinions in that way in the classroom,” Nash said.
He hopes to see these dialogues inspire change.
“Those are things we have to take a closer a look at,” Skelton said in response to Nash, adding the district needs to figure out how to correct the issues.
Johnson said when she and her children were in school, the only black history taught was slavery, Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.
“There is so much more to black history,” she said, adding more should be taught such as the inventions created by people of color.
She thinks all students should know the positive of their history.
Tapia agreed. She wants history that is taught to reflect what actually happened.
Tarek Beaugard shared in world history being excited to learn about Kush, which was the city of gold, but his teacher skipped over it. It was the first thing he had seen showing something positive about Africa.
Allison would like to see adding more to the curriculum would inspire conversations.
Rhynes feels getting parents involved with the issue of race starts with conversations.
When he was in his previous schools, he created a program that brought in a variety of mentors to work with students. He feels Benton could do something similar.
Skelton was asked about the school board. He said to change from at-large positions to zoned positions would take a vote of the board. If the new census shows the district 10 percent minority, the law would force the board to become zoned.
In his final comments, Skelton said he wants action to take place, not be something that is talked about. He said it is time to take bigger steps.
“This really set some things in motion for me tonight,” Skelton said.
The third dialogue “Our Beloved Community” is scheduled for Aug. 27.