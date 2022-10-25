Incumbent Republican Senator John Boozman, Libertarian nominee Kenneth Cates and Democratic nominee Natalie James were the last group to take the stage for the Arkansas PBS week of debates on Friday afternoon from Conway.
The candidates discussed issues ranging from abortion to agriculture, to the cost of higher education.
The first question asked of candidates was about their stance on abortion and if they support private companies providing funds for employees to seek abortions out of state.
James said that abortion is an international human right and that the state should not have the ability to tell women what to do with their bodies.
Boozman said that he is pro-life and that he does not believe in abortion except for in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in danger. Boozman also pointed out that he is against taxpayer dollars being used to fund abortion. In regards to private companies supporting providing funds for employees to seek abortions out of state, he said he does not agree with those policies but that since they are private companies they “get to do what they want to.”
Cates said that he was pro-life.
The topic of agriculture, specifically farm subsidies, was touched on briefly in the debate. Boozman is the ranking member and top Republican of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
James said she feels the government should subsidize farmers. She said it is important for Arkansas farmers to remain competitive in a global economy.
Boozman pointed out that agriculture is 25 percent of the state's economy and said that when outside of bigger towns in Arkansas, “it’s probably 85 or 90 percent,” he said.
Boozman said he hopes to be the chair of the agriculture committee next congress if the Republicans win the majority in the Senate.
He added that it is important to protect the safety nets for farmers in Arkansas.
Cates said he does not agree with federal subsidies and suggested the federal government should deregulate the farming industry.
James disagreed with that stance and said that regulations are in place to protect citizens.
The candidates were asked by moderators about the rising cost of college in the United States.
James said that as a mom of a 17-year-old, this is an issue she is preparing to face. She said she believes President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is a step in the right direction because it helps those in south Arkansas, those in all of Arkansas and especially those in communities of color.
“I’m glad to see that we have an actual solution put in place,” said James.
Boozman agreed that the cost of college and higher education is too high but said that he is opposed to student loan forgiveness because he believes it is unfair to those who have already paid their student loans.
A point of contention came in the debate when James brought up the subject of the forgiveness of PPP loans.
“We need to talk about PPP loans that were forgiven to numerous colleagues and co-workers of our divested Senator John Boozman from his company,” said James.
James claimed a business Boozman was a part of around 20 years ago had received PPP loans and had them forgiven.
Boozman responded to the statement.
“You need to get your act straight in the sense of when you accuse people of things. I have not received any PPP loans. I don’t know where that’s coming from. My brother and I started a clinic many, many years ago. I worked there 24 years. I have not been associated with it for two decades,” he said.
James pointed out that she did not say Boozman had received PPP loans and that she pointed out he was divested from the company.
In the press conferences after the debate, both candidates addressed the situation.
James said that she was not trying to claim that Boozman had received PPP loans but that she was trying to point out that Boozman had written over 10 articles about “having easability for PPP loans for his colleagues and coworkers. Not him, because I understand he is divested from any corporation but he does have colleagues that have taken them out,” said James.
James was arguing that it is unfair for Boozman to support the forgiveness of PPP loans in the millions, but not support student loan forgiveness of $10,000.
In the press conference, Boozman reiterated the fact he had not received any PPP loans and how James’ comments frustrated him during the debate.
“I have not received any PPP loans. I don’t have any businesses that I could get a PPP loan out of,” said Boozman.
He said what bothered him about her comments is that in the past she had made comments that somehow he had received PPP loans.
“I think because of the clinic my brother and I started many, many decades ago, I have not been associated with for over 20 years,” said Boozman.
“The idea that somehow because I worked there and started it and they got a PPP loan, that somehow that was connected to me, is idiotic. It’s a matter of integrity. You don’t go around doing those things if you want to represent the people of Arkansas,” added Boozman.
Other topics discussed during the debate were infrastructure, crime, military spending, healthcare and the federal prison system.
The debate was broadcast on PBS. The replay can be viewed on the Arkansas PBS YouTube page. Major funding for last week's debates was provided by the American Association of Retired Persons in Arkansas. Additional funding was provided by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.