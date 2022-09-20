The Arkansas Senate met Friday to consider the ethics complaints against State Senators Alan Clark (R- Lonsdale) and Diane Flowers (D - Pine Bluff).
Flowers was cleared of any wrongdoing when the Senate voted 29-0 that Flowers did not violate any ethics rules. Clark, who filed the ethics complaint against her, also voted that Flowers did not violate any Senate rules.
The vote to suspend Clark, however, was delayed when Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) made a motion to adjourn, stating that Clark and other parties involved had not had the time to prepare a defense for Friday's Senate meeting. The Senate spent the majority of the meeting discussing the rules and procedures for voting on a suspension. Dismang described the meeting as “uncharted waters.”
Clark voted against the motion to adjourn, stating he wanted to “get this over with.”
The Senate voted to adjourn by a vote of 20-9.
Confusion arose when Clark asked if Senate Ethics Committee Chair Kim Hammer (R- Benton) could be brought forth as a witness. It was said in the meeting that Hammer could be called to testify, but he is not compelled to do so.
Clark said that he was notified last Monday morning that he had until Wednesday at noon to have his defense and list of witnesses prepared for the meeting
It has not been announced when the Senate will reconvene to consider the complaints against Clark.
The Senate deliberated for more than two hours on the ethics complaint against Clark which was brought forth earlier this month. The Senate Ethics Committee voted unanimously on Sep. 9, to recommend the suspension of Clark from the 93rd General Assembly after he filed ethics complaints against Flowers which the committee found to be “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory.”
Clark was first disciplined when at this year’s Boys State Convention Sen. Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock) signed him into a meeting he did not attend.
The committee stated that Clark admitted he did not attend the Boys State meeting on June 3 and that, “he knowingly sought reimbursement from public funds by requesting another Senator sign his name on the sign-in sheet for that meeting.”
After Clark was disciplined by the committee, he filed an ethics complaint against Flowers.
In Clark’s complaint, he states that Flowers participated in Senate Chamber activities during week one of the 93rd General Assembly, which began on Jan. 11, 2021. The complaint goes on to state that during week two, she “decided to remain in her legislative district and participate in legislative actives via Zoom. She continued this practice throughout the remaining weeks of the session. On weeks two and three of the session, Sen. Flowers was reimbursed by the Senate for per diem and mileage. Sen. Flowers first participated via Zoom on Jan. 19, 2021, and participated 45 more times via Zoom during the session. Sen. Flowers never attended chamber sessions after week one.”
Clark said that Flowers had received per diem and mileage payments for meetings she attended via Zoom. The committee found that the mileage payments were a clerical error, but that she was eligible for per diem payments.
They also found that the allegations Clark made against Flowers “did not have merit,” and that he had made “repeated public statements regarding his intent to retaliate against the Senate.”
Senate Information Officer John Reed explained what would happen to Clark if the Senate voted to suspend him.
“If the entire Senate approves the ethics committee recommendation and suspends him, it strips him of committee participation for the remainder of this year with one exception. That exception is the day (or two) in November when the future members of the 94th gates to choose their committee assignments and elect leadership,” Reed said.
Reed went on to explain the significance of Clark being stripped of his seniority.
“Taking away his seniority for the 94th is one of the ethics committee’s recommendations and that is significant. He will serve on committees, but his assignments won’t be nearly as good because the Senate will have at least 13 new members. Sen. Clark will choose committee assignments after all of those freshmen,” he added.