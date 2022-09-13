The Arkansas State Senate will meet Friday to vote on the Ethics Committee’s recent recommendation to suspend State Senator Alan Clark (R- Lonsdale) from the 93rd General Assembly for the rest of the year.
The committee voted unanimously last Friday to recommend the suspension. The ethics committee is chaired by Sen. Kim Hammer (R- Benton).
The suspension comes after Clark filed ethics complaints against Sen. Stephanie Flowers (D- Pine Bluff) which the committee found to be “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory,” and dismissed the allegations, according to documentation.
The motion approved by the committee states that “the evidence demonstrates that Sen. Clark singled out Sen. Flowers for an ethics complaint and his stated reason for filing the petition was untrue.”
It also states that after Clark was provided evidence of the contrary, he was given the chance to withdraw his complaint twice. Clark refused both times.
In Clark’s complaint, he states that Flowers participated in Senate Chamber activities during week one of the 93rd General Assembly, which began on Jan. 11, 2021. The complaint goes on to state that during week two, she “decided to remain in her legislative district and participate in legislative actives via Zoom. She continued this practice throughout the remaining weeks of the session. On weeks two and three of the session, Sen. Flowers was reimbursed by the Senate for per diem and mileage. Sen. Flowers first participated via Zoom on Jan. 19, 2021 and participated 45 more times via Zoom during the session. Sen. Flowers never attended chamber sessions after week one.”
Clark said that Flowers had received per diem and mileage payments for meetings she attended via Zoom. The committee found that the mileage payments were a clerical error, but that she was eligible for per diem payments.
“Even though Sen. Flowers never attended the legislative sessions at the Capitol Building after week one, she nonetheless received per diem and mileage payments ... which combined possibly exceeded $6,000 from the senate,” the complaint reads.
According to a statement issued by Flowers, when she became aware of the mileage payments error, she returned the payments prior to Clark’s complaint being filed.
“I deny engaging in any unethical conduct as described in the complaint. The allegations in the complaint do not constitute unethical conduct but are spurious and frivolous and cannot and should not be construed to show a violation of any duty or unethical conduct on my part,” said Flowers.
She goes on to say that the payments were a result of Senate administration errors and that when she realized the payments were being directly deposited into her account she made sure to tell Senate Secretary Ann Cornwell.
“The fiscal officer and secretary of the Senate advised me with the assurance that their reading and interpretation of the rules and procedures allowed a member participating in regular session by Zoom to be paid per diem, but not mileage,” she added.
If the suspension is approved Friday as recommended, Clark would lose his seniority ranking in the Senate and he would lose the ability to be reimbursed for per-diem travel payments, for in-state and out-of-state travel. The committee also recommended the loss of “attendance and participation at legislative committee meetings or meetings of the Senate, with the exception of any senate organizational or senate orientation meetings of the 94th General Assembly, including access to the member and staff only areas of committee rooms and facilities.”
According to Senate Information Officer John Reed, Clark would only lose his committee seats until the end of the year, the remainder of the 93rd General Assembly.
This is the second ethics violation approved by the Senate Ethics Committee against Clark since June.
“If the entire Senate approves the ethics committee recommendation and suspends him, it strips him of committee participation for the remainder of this year with one exception. That exception is the day (or two) in November when the future members of the 94th gates to choose their committee assignments and elect leadership,” Reed said.
Reed went on to explain the significance of Clark being stripped of his seniority.
“Taking away his seniority for the 94th is one of the ethics committee’s recommendations and that is significant. He will serve on committees, but his assignments won’t be nearly as good because the Senate will have at least 13 new members. Sen. Clark will chose committee assignments after all of those freshmen,” he added.
Clark was first disciplined when at this year’s Boys State Convention Sen. Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock) signed him into a meeting he did not attend.
The committee stated that Clark admitted he did not attend the Boys State meeting June 3 and that, “he knowingly sought reimbursement from public funds by requesting another Senator sign his name on the sign-in sheet for that meeting.”
After Clark was disciplined by the committee, he filed the ethics complaint against Flowers.
In an official statement, Clark defended his filing of the complaint.
“I think they are mistaken. I would rather defend my position than theirs when the public learns all of the facts. Senator Flowers attended 4 days in 2021 which were all the first week. Senate records show she was paid $6,347.52 in mileage and per diem. Her per diem was $55/day and her mileage was $50.40/day,” said Clark.
Flowers received per diem and mileage payments for meetings she attended by Zoom but when the error on the mileage payment was recognized, she returned $3,000.
“Even paying $3,000 back there is almost a $3,000 discrepancy not accounted for. The evidence will show that without a doubt, Sen. Flowers knew what the rules were. The evidence also shows that Sen. Flowers questioned other Senators being paid per diem by attending Zoom (meetings),” he added.