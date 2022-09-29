The Arkansas State Senate has approved the recommendation of the Senate Ethics Committee to suspend State Sen. Alan Clark (R - Lonsdale) from the 93rd General Assembly for filing a “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory,” against his Senate colleague Stephanie Flowers (D- Pine Bluff).
Clark was also stripped of his seniority until the start of the 2023 regular session on Jan. 9.
Clark, himself, was not at the Senate Business Meeting on Tuesday.
There were two separate Senate votes on the matter. The first vote was to find whether or not Clark violated Senate rules. The Senate voted 26-4 that he did, with one abstention, which was Clark.
The second vote was on Clark’s loss of seniority. The Senate voted to strip Clark of his seniority by a vote of 26-4, with one abstention, which was Clark again. The four senators who voted against the Ethics Committee’s recommendations were Mark Johnson (R - Little Rock), Trent Garner (R- El Dorado), Bob Ballinger (R - Ozark) and Charles Beckham (R - McNeil).
Senate President Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R- Texarkana) read a letter that will be sent to Clark that stated the specifics of the punishments Clark will receive. The letter stated that Clark receives immediate loss of seniority for the 93rd General Assembly, a recommendation to the 94th General Assembly that his loss of seniority be continued, and suspension for the remainder of the 93rd General assembly which includes a loss of reimbursement for conference registration fees or travel, loss of attendance and participation of legislative committee meetings or meetings of the Senate and loss of access to member and staff only areas in the Arkansas State Capitol. Clark will also lose access to the Bureau of Legislative Research, his Senate e-mail account, access to his Senate office and access to his Capitol Hill apartment. Clark will have to turn in any Senate issued electronic devices, Senate license plates, key cards to the Capitol, Capitol Hill apartments and any other item issued to him in his capacity as a senator.
Senate Information Officer John Reed has explained the ramifications of Clark losing seniority.
“Taking away his seniority for the 94th is one of the ethics committee’s recommendations and that is significant. He will serve on committees, but his assignments won’t be nearly as good because the Senate will have at least 13 new members. Sen. Clark will choose committee assignments after all of those freshmen,” he added.
In the letter read by Hickey, it states that when the 94th General Assembly convenes for the first time, one of the first items on their agenda will be considering Clark’s potential loss of seniority for that session.
Sen. Kim Hammer (R- Benton) chairs the Senate Ethics Committee which recommended the disciplinary actions against Clark. Hammer laid out the series of events before the Senate.
Clark was first disciplined when at this year’s Boys State Convention another senator signed in for Clark at a meeting Clark did not attend.
The committee stated that Clark admitted he did not attend the Boys State meeting on June 3 and that, “he knowingly sought reimbursement from public funds by requesting another Senator sign his name on the sign-in sheet for that meeting.”
After Clark was disciplined by the committee, he filed an ethics complaint against Flowers.
In Clark’s complaint, he states that Flowers participated in Senate Chamber activities during week one of the 93rd General Assembly, which began on Jan. 11, 2021. The complaint goes on to state that during week two, she “decided to remain in her legislative district and participate in legislative actives via Zoom. She continued this practice throughout the remaining weeks of the session. On weeks two and three of the session, Sen. Flowers was reimbursed by the Senate for per diem and mileage. Sen. Flowers first participated via Zoom on Jan. 19, 2021, and participated 45 more times via Zoom during the session. Sen. Flowers never attended chamber sessions after week one.”
Clark said that Flowers had received per diem and mileage payments for meetings she attended via Zoom. The committee found that the mileage payments were a clerical error, but that she was eligible for per diem payments. Flowers returned the money received as a result of the error.
Committee members also found that the allegations Clark made against Flowers “did not have merit,” and that he had made “repeated public statements regarding his intent to retaliate against the Senate.”
Garner, Beckham, Ballinger and Johnson attempted to offer defenses of Clark. Ballinger brought into question the use of the word retaliatory and asked Hammer if in their 10 years of serving together, had Hammer had ever seen Clark act in a way that could be seen as retaliatory.
“Yes,” responded Hammer.
The Senate cleared Flowers of any wrongdoing at a meeting on Sep. 16. At that time, Clark voted in favor of clearing Flowers of his allegations.