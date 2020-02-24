Arkansas Sen. Alan Clark, of Lonsdale, was awarded the 2019 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee.
Clark received the award for making an A on the 2019 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card.
Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 92nd General Assembly on the 25 bills in the report card. Clark received his award Feb. 18, at the Garland County Republican Committee meeting in Hot Springs.
Clark is serving in his second term as a state senator and is the vice president and chief operating officer of Clark’s Building and Decorating Center. He previously served in the Garland County Quorum Court from 1992 through 1996. For the 92nd General Assembly, Clark serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Vice Chair of the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee. Clark is an advocate of reform in the child welfare system, and has chaired the Child Maltreatment Investigations Oversight Committee that was created by legislation in 2017.
Clark resides in Lonsdale with his wife, Jana, they have a son and a daughter.
The award was presented to Clark by Ken Yang, political director of Family Council Action Committee based in Little Rock.
“Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work, good votes, and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public” said Yang. “We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful that Senator Clark’s votes on those bills reflect our mission. We are pleased to present Senator Clark with the 2019 Statesman Award.”