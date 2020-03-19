Both the Benton and Bryant senior centers are closed through March 30 due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Benton Director Sherry Parsons said she believes her center will re-evaluate the need to stay closed toward the end of the month, depending on how conditions are at the time.
Parsons believes the seniors' lives are really being affected because the centers are a big part of their day-to-day routine.
Bryant Director Mary Vickers worries about them being lonely.
Both centers are still making phone calls to seniors who have a hard time leaving their homes. Vickers said her center is also trying to reach out to the seniors who regularly use the facility.
Both centers are continuing to deliver meals to homebound seniors. While Vickers said about a third of the seniors who were using center transportation are also receiving delivered meals, she had expected more requests.
Parsons said her staff is preparing and delivering hot meals each week day to the homebound seniors. On weekends, they receive frozen meals. Benton alone makes close to 100 meal deliveries each day.
Vickers said she also has lists of local food pantries if seniors need to use them. They can contact her at the center for the list at 501-943-0056 ext. 3.
While the centers are closed, Parsons said the staff is deep cleaning and sterilizing so they will be ready for the seniors when both reopen.
Parsons said the staff really misses the seniors and they cannot wait to have them back.
She believes many of the center’s members are active and she believes they will still be able to get to the grocery store to purchase meals.
Parsons said before the center closed, staff went over the precautions to take to keep themselves safe during the virus. She recommends seniors and those who spend time with them wash hands and avoid crowds.