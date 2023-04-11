Senior Olympics basketball returns to Boys & Girls Clubs

Members of the Arkansas Diamonds 60-plus include, front from left, Kim Stewart, Tami Tackett Fran Nichols and Karen Jeater; back row: Terri White, Belinda Boshears, Carol Childs, and Tina Benton.

 Special to The Saline Courier

The Arkansas State Men’s and Women’s 3-on-3 Senior Olympics basketball tournament returns to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County on April 22.

Tags

Recommended for you