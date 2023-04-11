Senior Olympics basketball returns to Boys & Girls Clubs

The Arkansas State Men’s and Women’s 3-on-3 Senior Olympics basketball tournament returns to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County on April 22.
Teams from surrounding states will gather in Benton to compete. Senior Olympics age groups start at 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, and 75 up.
There will be five women’s teams (Arkansas Diamonds) from central Arkansas competing and three men’s teams (Big Dogs).
Area athletes are from Hot Springs to Little Rock and everywhere in between. “Our 75-plus women’s team and men’s Big Dogs 50-plus won National championship in 2022,” stated Arkansas Diamonds 60-plus team captain Fran Nichols in an email. “We have all qualified to attend National level competition in Pittsburgh in July.”
The Arkansas Diamonds 60-plus team invites the community to drop by its booth at Downtown Benton’s Third Thursday on April 20.
“We have created a ‘Wild Hog’ Razorback fun basket,” Nichols said. ‘As of now, the value of this basket is at $700, and rising. Thanks to our community businesses and individuals for donating items for the basket.”
Ticket sales for the basket will help the athletes offset some of the costs for the team to get to Pittsburgh. Each athlete has tickets for a chance to win the basket. Tickets are 1 for $3, 2 for $5 and five for $10. Ticket holders need not be present to win. The drawing will be the day of the tournament at noon.
“We would like to thank our local sponsors, Rick Bellinger at Riverside Grocery and Catering, and Brent Jones at Edward Jones for sponsoring the tournament,” Nichols said. “Also to Home 2 Suites in Bryant and David’s Burgers for their support.”
Nichols said she became involved with the Senior Olympics basketball program when was contacted by Laverne Graves from the 75-plus teams two years ago. “She and Reda McFarland’s 65-plus team have been playing Senior Olympics for about 20-plus years,” Nichols said. “They said we needed more teams and asked if I could start a 60s team.”
Nichols recruited former athletes with histories of playing high school and/or college level basketball.
“When I saw how great this Senior Olympics was, I started texting, calling, and hitting ladies up to create a 50-plus team. We had such a great interest, we now have two 50-plus teams as well,” Nichols said.
Arkansas Senior Olympics is not just about basketball.
“If you go online, you will see there is every kind of sport out there for ages 50 and up. Pickle Ball has really been a fast growing sport for seniors,” she said. After playing state tournaments, a team can qualify for Nationals, which is hosted every two years.
“I’m proud to say all of our eight Arkansas teams are going to the 2023 national tournament in July,” Nichols said.