Saline Health System recently announced that Serena Krone has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Saline Health System, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Michael Stewart, CEO of Saline Health System. “We are extremely proud to recognize Serena Krone for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Krone work with Saline Health System began after she tragically lost her sister, Brittany, to suicide. While Brittany’s death impacted the entire team at Saline Health System, Krone insisted on finding a way to honor her sister’s life and provide resources and support to others who may be facing similar battles. As part of her efforts Krone established a Saline County chapter of “Heroes Behind the Lines”, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping first responders with their mental well-being. She also recently began volunteering with “Suicide Prevention Allies”.
In addition to her work in the community, Krone goes above and beyond throughout the hospital. She is always the first staff member to step up and cover a shift for a fellow co-worker when needed. She also is always working to lift the spirits of those around her. Most recently, Krone volunteered her time to organize treats and meals for the entire department during EMS Week.
Each hospital winner, including Krone, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Krone and all hospital winners are invited to attend.