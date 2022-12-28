Seyler joins The Saline Courier staff as managing editor

Randal Seyler has joined the staff of The Saline Courier as managing editor.
Seyler was previously the managing editor of The Courier in Russellville and the Jonesboro Sun. Most recently, he was the editor of the Georgetown Times in Georgetown, S.C. He has an extensive career in community journalism, working at both weekly and daily newspapers during his 27-year career.
“I enjoy telling people’s stories, and getting the community involved by publishing stories that are important to our readers,” Seyler said.
“Just this morning, I was speaking with the Rev. Jay Bruno about the St. Matthew’s food distribution, and he said people showed up holding copies of The Saline Courier’s announcement about the event.
“Likewise, at a recent controversial city council meeting, one of our reporters noticed members of the public were in attendance carrying copies of newspaper. To me, that’s high praise for both the quality of work The Saline Courier staff performs and a testimony to the importance of community journalism.”
“Having a managing editor with Randal’s experience in Benton and Bryant is a true asset to The Saline Courier and its readers,” said Rhonda Overbey, regional publisher and advertising director for The Saline Courier.
“I saw very quickly that Randal was the right person to lead news in Saline County. He has a heart for community news and laying out the facts in a clear concise manner.”
An Arkansas native, Seyler graduated from Pocahontas High School in Randolph County and attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He began his journalism career in 1986 at the Berryville Star Progress and the Eureka Springs Times-Echo. His first editor’s position was with The Dumas Clarion in Desha County, where he worked with legendary newspaper editor, publisher and state representative Charlotte Schexnayder.
Over the years, Seyler has edited newspapers in Arkansas, Florida, New Mexico and South Carolina.
In his spare time, Seyler writes Western novels and enjoys teaching and playing Tai Chi.
He and his wife, Shannon, are currently residing in Little Rock while searching for a home in the Benton area.
Seyler may be contacted at 501-315-8228 or email rseyler@bentoncourier.com.