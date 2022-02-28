At approximately 6 a.m. today, local law enforcement agencies responded to Shannon Hills for a report of an active shooter.
Steven Lockwood, 41, of Shannon Hill, was allegedly armed with an assault rifle and began shooting at passing vehicle in the area of Family Market, according to Captain Ron Parsons, with the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
Lockwood reportedly fired a round at a passing state trooper vehicle hitting the engine block and he fired at several other passing cars, Parsons added.
After the Shannon Hills Police Department requested assisted from the SCSO, the SCSO Special Response Team located Lockwood in the backyard still armed.
He allegedly attempted to flee and a less lethal bean bag was deployed, Parsons said.
Lockwood was taken into custody uninjured, he said.
Following the incident Shannon Hills Mayor Mike Kemp expressed his appreciation.
"Thank you to everyone who helped protect us while many were still asleep this morning. You should be proud of the way Shannon Hills Police and the Saline County Sheriff's office risked their lives and professionally handled this very dangerous situation. There were others who also responded and are greatly appreciated," he said. "We are fortunate and blessed to be protected by very professional and brave law enforcement."