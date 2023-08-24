Saline County Sheriff’s Office incident reports describe a confusing scene following a January 2022 encounter on Interstate 30 with a driver who was later struck and killed by vehicles while attempting to cross the interstate.
Daniel Barajas of New Mexico was struck by three vehicles and killed on Jan. 15, 2022, after Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies told him not to drive his vehicle in the early morning hours.
A lawsuit was filed under the Civil Rights Act in a New Mexico federal court on Aug. 3, 2023, which named several Saline County officials as defendants in a 2022 death.
Deputy Hunter Thompson, who was the first officer to approach Barajas’ white Nissan SUV parked on the I30 Exit 106 Eastbound on-ramp, was the officer who advised Barajas not to drive after encountering the driver, who appeared to be acting strangely, according to the deputies.
“I advised Daniel he cannot drive due to his mental state right now, but I advised Daniel he can wait inside his vehicle for his girlfriend to come and get him. Daniel stated, ‘yes I am waiting for her to come from Kentucky,’” Thompson stated in the incident report.
According to documents obtained from the sheriff’s office through a Freedom of Information Act request, Thompson arrived on the scene at approximately 4:35 a.m.
The first incident report on the situation was filed by Lt. Kate Hawthorn at 7:46 that morning, over three hours after Thompson first approached Barajas.
The Calls For Service reports state that the deputies ruled the scene as clear at 5:51 a.m.
Emergency services were dispatched just 8 minutes later at 5:59 a.m. when Barajas was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 30.
Thompson submitted his report at 8:06 a.m.
Supplement reports were submitted by Deputies Sullivan Sulzberger and Christy Biddle submitted their reports at 8:51 a.m. and 4:27 p.m.
The last supplement report was submitted at 10:35 a.m. the next day, on Jan. 16, by Lt. Harley Powell.
Hawthorn’s report includes that she told Barajas “if he continued walking up the on-ramp to Highway 67, he could cross the bridge to access JJ’s Truck Stop for something to eat.”
Biddle confirmed she heard Hawthorn give Barajas directions to JJ’s Truck Stop via the side of the on ramp to U.S. 67 and then walk across the bridge to the truck stop, adding “Lt. Hawthorn also instructed him to not make an attempt to cross I-30.”
Biddle’s report states that Thompson “advised that the male appeared to be under the influence and had denied consent, stating that he wasn’t driving and the vehicle was not his.”
However, when Thompson checked the ownership of the Nissan it came back as being registered to Barajas.
Biddle conducted a search of the vehicle with K-9 officer Cain, but nothing was found, according to the report.
Barajas refused to consent to the search, citing that the vehicle did not belong to him. However, the officers noted that the vehicle was registered in Barajas’s name. As they continued interaction, Barajas’s behavior became less coherent, with him mentioning he wasn’t driving the car.
In her report, Biddle said the EMTs reported that Barajas had asked them if the officers had located the methamphetamine in the front bumper of his vehicle, despite the fact nothing was found when the car was “thoroughly checked.”
The officers approached the vehicle after observing a hand wiping condensation off the back window. Upon closer inspection, they discovered Barajas lying in the back, propped against the glass hatch.
The officers’ flashlights illuminated the vehicle’s interior to ensure no one else was present. Barajas was unable to open the hatch himself, according to the reports, and when one of the officers opened it from the outside, Barajs fell out of the Nissan and onto the ground before quickly standing up.
Sulzberger questioned Barajas about his actions, to which Barajas responded that he was merely sleeping.
However, the officers noticed that Barajas’ eye was red. When asked, Barajas claimed he could see through the eye without issue.
He mentioned he was headed to Kentucky and engaged in a conversation with someone unseen in the vehicle, stating, “we need to go,” the police report states. The officers informed Barajas that no one else was in the vehicle, yet Barajas persisted, leading to some confusion about his behavior according to the officers.
Medical assistance was requested to assess Barajas’s condition, suspecting he might be under the influence of substances. Medical personnel arrived and evaluated him, concluding that he appeared fine. Medical clearance was given, and the scene was deemed safe.
After the search, Barajas was informed that his vehicle needed to be moved off the road, to which he agreed, suggesting he could move it to the shoulder.
Throughout the encounter, the officers claim Barajas’s behavior fluctuated between coherence and confusion.
He mentioned he had minimal sleep and often felt strange when abruptly awakened.
The officers told Barajas not to drive due to his mental state, and he opted to wait in the vehicle for his girlfriend, who was reportedly en route from Kentucky.