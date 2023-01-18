Sheriff’s Office to get 32 new vehicles through county ordinance

The Saline County Sheriff's Office will be receiving 32 new vehicles this year.
The Quorum Court unanimously approved Tuesday an ordinance authorizing the purchase of police vehicles and equipment and the borrowing of an amount not to exceed $1.2 million for the purchases.
The 32 new vehicles will replace about half of the sheriff's office's fleet, chief deputy Dustin Robertson told the Justices of the Peace.
The ordinance will allow the county judge to execute a four-year promissory note with Regions Bank, as allowed by the Arkansas Constitution and Act 1808 of 2001, according to the ordinance.
The loan will be repaid from the general revenues of Saline County, including county road funds.
The ordinance includes an emergency clause, which means if it is passed by the Quorum Court the ordinance will go into effect immediately.
County Judge Matt Brumley explained that the approval was needed this month to avoid an expected hike in the federal interest rates, which would have made the purchases more expensive.
“Our responsibility to the taxpayers' dollars is the reason we needed to put this on (the agenda),” Brumley said.
Robertson told the JPs that the county had planned to purchase the vehicles last year, but the inventory of Explorers and Chargers was not available.
The $1.2 million includes the purchase of the vehicles as well as all the needed equipment and outfitting, Robertson said.
In old business, the Quorum Court approved without discussion an ordinance that added several roads to the county road system.
The ordinance had its third and final reading and passed unanimously without discussion.
Roads to be added include:
Heritage Valley Drive (200 feet of extension);
Zumbehl Cove (156 feet);
Vincintage Cove (990 feet);
Sungate Drive (790 feet);
Sam's Hill Estates Drive (322 feet);
Heritage Way (498 feet of extension);
Sunstone Drive (1,290 feet);
Hampton Drive (1,015 feet of extension);
Trelon Cove (364 feet);
Sunlight Cove (386 feet);
Wingate Drive (947 feet of extension);
Bentwood Drive (1,045 feert).
Tuesday's Quorum Court meeting was the first to be live streamed, Brumley told the court. The meeting is available for viewing on the county's website, salinecounty.org.