The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting which occurred Dec. 31 on Narrows Road in a rural part of the county.
featured
Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- By Randal Seyler rseyler@bentoncourier.com
-
-
Latest News
- Benton blows out Bulldogs after break
- McCormick, Whitley lead way as Cards hold on
- Panthers suffer 1st South loss
- Benton Planning commission approves variances, rezoning request
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- New water meters to be installed in Bryant
- JA putting on the Ritz for Gatsby Gala
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
Most Popular
Articles
- Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
- Russell earns All-State, 13 more Cards honored
- Zac Dunlap Band to headline New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
- Vocque, Wimberly earn All-State
- Swearing In Ceremonies
- Seyler joins The Saline Courier staff as managing editor
- Prosecuting attorney, deputies sworn into office
- Gas prices on the rise across state
- Panthers pull away in 3rd to open Invite
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.