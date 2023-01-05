Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting

Franklin Ramirez, 27, was discovered dead of an apparent gunshot in rural Saline County on Dec. 31. The victim's family is try to raise the money to return his body to his native country of Guatemala. 

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting which occurred Dec. 31 on Narrows Road in a rural part of the county.