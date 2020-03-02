Birch Tree Communities is gearing up for its 16th annual Expressions Art Show and Sale. The show will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the Benton Event Center.
"This is a neat opportunity not only to make money for (the members), but to showcase their talent," Director of Marketing and Business Development Chris Owen said.
He estimated there will be around 200 pieces of art created by Birch Tree members plus art from creators at the Arkansas State Hospital, Inspiration Day Treatments and children from KidsSouce Therapy.
Owen wanted to include more than just Birch Tree members because he sees it as bigger than one organization. He believes mental health often takes a back seat to overall healthcare.
"I just want to show the world our folks are more than just a diagnosis," he said.
Birch Tree is a program that was founded in Saline County just over 30 years ago and now serves the mentally ill in 11 communities across the state with eight program centers.
He believes this art show is a way to help the members Birch serves overcome the stigma associated with mental illness.
Owen said all the proceeds of the sales go back to the artists, minus the cost to matte or frame the pieces.
A select few items will be put up for a live auction.
On average, Owen said, most of the matted pieces go for between $25 and $50. In the live auction, he has seen prices go as high $6,000.
The last few years the show has been at the Benton Event Center because it has outgrown every other venue, including the Governor's Mansion Ballroom.
"I want to make this as big as I can," Owen said.
Along with the art, Zeteo Coffee will set up a coffee bar with espresso and more. Owen plans to set up one corner of the room like a coffee shop.
Live music will be performed by local singer and songwriter Brian Nahlen.
Radio personality Doug Kramer will be the emcee for the event.
Braden's Bites, which is owned and operated by 11-year-old Braden Lisowe, will cater finger foods for the event.
Many of the artists who created the work will be on hand to answer questions and sign work if the buyer wants a signature. There will be featured artists who will say a few words about their pieces.
Owen said the art show is great for the members every year.
"Its been a huge self-esteem boost to them," he said, adding they create something beautiful someone is willing to pay for.
Owen said the art program gives the members a way to express themselves, especially when words can't.
He added the artists have skills he wishes he had.
Owen wants to thank Jake Jackson, the art teacher, who has worked with members in Benton, Conway and Newport.
Sponsorships for the event help offset the cost of putting it on. There are sponsorship available from $100 to $1,000. Anyone interested in a sponsorship can email chris.owen@birchtree.org.
People can also donate art supplies to Birch Tree.
Owen wants this event to be a chance for people to understand those with mental illnesses are so much more than what people hear about in media. He also wants it to be a way to raise awareness for mental health issues.
He encourages the community to attend and support the artists. He said its a great place to find art for the home or office and the only place to find this quality of art for this low a price. Plus, the money goes to the artists.
The DaVinci sponsor is NetGain Technologies. The double VanGogh sponsor is Little Shaneyfelt Marshall and Co., the Vangogh sponsors are Bank OZK, the Bridgewary, Summit Community Care and Chenal Family Therapy. The Rembrandt sponsor is Finley Pharmacy, JR Shellnut Construction and Woodland International Research Group. The Picasso sponsors are Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Arkansas Yoga Collective, Marching 365, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Jack Cecil Hardward, Blake Jumper-Shelter Insurance and Pear Tree Wealth Management, LLC. The Art Wall sponsors are Exceptional Physical Therapy, Arkansas Medical Staffing, Carson Physical Therapy, Netherton Promotions, Divine Therapy, LLC and Gunter Tile.
Tickets to the show are $10 each. They can be purchased at the door or online through the link on the Facebook event page or at www.ticketleap.com.