Students across the Bryant School District celebrated their first day of school Monday. For one Hurricane Creek Elementary School student, her day started by being greeted by several law enforcement officers.
EmmaRae Caudell, a fourth-grade student, was met at the school by officers from Benton, Bryant, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Department of Corrections to show their support for EmmaRae after her father Sgt. Joshua Caudell was killed in the line of duty.
While her fellow classmates were inside the school, a parade of officers in their patrol vehicles escorted EmmaRae and then she was greeted by a line of officers including K-9s.
EmmaRae’s mother, Lorna-Beth, said that the event meant a lot to her family.
While the family knew that the ADC was organizing an event for the family, they did not know several officers from other agencies would also participate.
Sgt. Todd Crowson, of the Bryant Police Department, said this was a way to show support.
“This was a way to show our support to help the daughter of a fallen officer who misses her dad everyday and wishing he could be there for her first day in a new school,” Crowson said. “We wanted her to know she has so many in the law enforcement community that care about her and we all wish her the best in this new school year.”
The Caudell family moved to Saline County about a month ago hoping to get a fresh start. The family is originally from White Hall.
During the event, EmmaRae walked while holding the hand of her mother and her teacher, Kelly Watts. She was also joined by Principal Jacqueline Vergason and Assistant Principal Shannon Williams.
Vergason called the event a “gesture that shows that we’re going to do whatever it takes to make our students feel welcome and comfortable and supported.”
“I think this was a great way for her to see that our community supports schools and our staff … we have a lot of students with different needs, so we always want to find ways to support their families,” Vergason said.
As a principal and mother, Vergason said she knows the event gave some comfort to the family.
Lorna-Beth said the law enforcement community and others have helped her family tremendously during this difficult time.
“I’m grateful for the community to pull together to see her off on her first day,” Lorna-Beth said.
Sgt. Joshua Caudell worked for the Arkansas Department of Corrections for almost 10 years. He was working as a K-9 officer in February of this year when he was shot by a suspect while assisting Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office with a manhunt in Maumelle.
Lorna-Beth describes her late husband as a “good guy” who was always willing to help anyone in anyway.
“He always had a smile on his face and he never met a stranger,” she said.
Caudell also loved his three children, Audrey, Jeremiah and EmmaRae, very much.
“He was all about his babies,” Lorna-Beth said.
She also mentioned that her late husband and daughter often spent time together at the softball field. He helped to coach and also cheered her on.
“He was almost at every game,” she said.
According to Vergason, Monday’s gesture was a joint effort that was started by ADC. The local agencies then joined forces with school district leaders.
She said this event is an example of the traits show by staff and students at “The Creek.”
“We just welcomed all of our kids. They are our kids … When we achieve together, it is our achievement,” she explained.
She added that the school’s mission statement is to be a “safe, respectable environment with high levels of learning for all.”
“I think what happened (Monday) was just an example of how we want to provide a safe environment, how we want to provide respect so that our kids are ready to learn at high levels. I think EmmaRae coming here, she is just going to fit right in,” she said.