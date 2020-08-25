During a special meeting of the Benton School Board on Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton deemed the first day back to school a success.
“We had a really good start to school today,” Skelton said. “I think doing it the way we did and dividing the students in half really went well.”
He added that he had received a lot of good feedback from staff and parents concerning the decision to structure the reopening the way the district designed.
“It’s been a great first day,” Skelton said. “I don’t know of anything that wasn’t positive today as far as getting back. Very excited about how it went.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the issuance and delivery of bonds.
Three risk management insurance invoices from the Arkansas School Board Association Risk Management Program were also approved. They include a $27,581.26 annual vehicle insurance premium, a $197,387.29 property insurance annual premium and mobile equipment annual insurance premium in the amount of $636.
Skelton said the insurance invoices are an annual item.
The board also voted to reject a counter offer for the sale of the property located at 5838 Salt Creek which is the former Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church.
The district has been attempting to sell the property for some time, but have not been able to come to terms.
Student transfer requests and personnel recommendations were also approved.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged. Social distancing measures will be observed and masks are requested.