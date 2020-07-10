With Saline County's COVID-19 cases growing at a more rapid pace the past two weeks, Saline Memorial Hospital remains prepared to take control and treat patients who may be suffering from the illness.
"Saline Health System’s top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our patients, providers, employees and the communities we serve," according to Michelle Pugh, spokesperson for SMH. "While hospital capacity can be fluid, we are well prepared to handle an influx of patients, including in critical care/intensive care, if ever needed. We continue to closely monitor our staffing levels and we are confident that we have the appropriate providers in place to serve our community."
As of press time, Saline Memorial staff is currently treating less than five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pugh confirmed that staff at the hospital have also treated one of the three three patients who have died and reside in the county.
On Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported that for the first time, Saline County had reached the top 10 for counties with the most new cases, coming in with 21.
As of press time, current cases in Saline County are as follows:
•420 total confirmed cases.
•124 active cases.
•293 recovered.
•3 deaths.
"Saline Health System is taking every precaution to keep our patients and staff safe, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities," Pugh said. "Please help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public. Saline Health System would like to reassure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. Our team stands ready to serve your healthcare needs."
Cases in the state increased by 806 on Thursday, while deaths moved to 309 with an addition of four in the previous 24 hours.
Recoveries, too, continue to climb with 596 more Thursday (19,992 total). Currently, there are 5,751 active cases in the state.