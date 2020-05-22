Saline Health System announced today that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and nonurgent cases and services at its facilities.
The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance.
The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, will be effective Tuesday.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Michael Stewart, CEO of Saline Health System. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients. All visitors must be 16 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask and an armband while in the facility.
Visitors are asked to bring their own mask or face covering. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
Saline Health System continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.
For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit SalineMemorial.org.
About Saline Health System
Saline Health System incorporates Saline Memorial Hospital and multiple specialty clinics throughout Central Arkansas. Saline Health System is a full-service health care facility that has served Saline County and the surrounding areas for more than 65 years. With locations in Benton and Bryant, AR, Saline Health System serves the community as a comprehensive medical center offering a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services including behavioral health, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopedics, sleep disorders, wound care and much more.