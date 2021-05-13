Officers from law enforcement departments around Saline County and the community took time to honor those officers who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020 during the Fallen Officers Memorial on Wednesday on the Saline County Courthouse lawn.
Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright called 2020 the deadliest year for law enforcement with the loss of 361 officers.
He told the gathered crowd that as law enforcement they are tasked with facing the worst.
"We are the first line of defense," Wright said.
He quoted the Apostle Paul's writings about the full armor of God and using faith as a shield. He feels that fits with law enforcement who have to have faith in God, their training, fellow officers and family.
Tamra Gore, chaplain for law enforcement departments in Saline County, encouraged those in attendance to remember not only the families of the fallen, but also members of the law enforcement community and their families in the hospital. She said their are many families who are hurting.
The speaker for the event was Stephanie Sprague-West, who lost her husband, Jason Sprague, in the line of duty in 2013 while he was working for the Texarkana Police Department.
She is also friends with the wife of Scott Hutton, a Alexander reserve officer who died in the line of duty in 2020.
Sprague-West said Hutton served in the military for seven year, doing tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2010, he was injured in an IED attack. During his time, he was awarded two purple hearts and multiple other awards.
"Scott would tell you the honors were not why he served," Sprague-West said.
He was a member of the Benton Gun Club and saw his marksmanship as another way to keep people safe.
He became a reserve officer in 2020. He died June 3, 2020.
Sprague-West talked about Hutton's love of crawfish and Mexican food, travel and making people laugh.
She said it was not just the way he died that made him a hero, but the way he chose to live every day and his willingness to serve and encouraged those in the crowd to remember the lives of those lost and how they lived.
Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden read the names of the eight officers in the state of Arkansas who died in 2019 and 2020.
Saline County Deputy Dusty Clark sang the national anthem. Bryant Police Department Lt. Jenceson Payte read the poem "The Badge."