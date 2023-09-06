The local chapter of a national neo-Confederate organization plans to put a big Confederate flag right along Interstate 30, at Exit 99 in the city of Rockport.
The flag is being erected by Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), a group that says its their mission is to preserve Southern culture, to celebrate and share the history of their ancestors and other Confederate soldiers who fought for the South during the Civil War, and to educate people as to what they say is the true ideology and motivations behind the war.
The members of SCV Camp No. 648 come from all over central Arkansas and include HSC Justice of the Peace for District 4, Darrin Hardy, who is the group’s 1st Lt. Commander. Hardy shared that the group has dedicated years of effort and raised close to $35,000 to bring their flag-raising plans to fruition.
“It’s been in the works for several years,” Hardy said. “I really don’t think it’s going to be as big a problem as a lot of people do.”
Hardy said his group thinks their ancestors deserve the same respect and remembrance as other U.S. military veterans, and that most people do not understand the true nature of the war that claimed the lives of an estimated 620,000 American soldiers on both sides of the battle lines, including 258,000 Confederate deaths.
“They fought for what they believed in, and everybody thinks that war was over slavery, but if you really sit down and study it, it wasn’t,” Hardy said.
Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon issued the following statement on the matter:
“I want to make it clear that I firmly believe in the Constitution of the United States and the rights it provides to all its citizens. However, I cannot support actions that might lead to conflict or offense to others.
“In my view, the flag’s presence has the potential to create a highly charged atmosphere and could also impact our community’s Economic Development. I am genuinely concerned that travelers passing by might hesitate to stop, dine, or purchase fuel in the area. For these reasons, I don’t believe this would be a positive development for our community.”
The mission statement of the SCV was adopted from a speech given by Lt. General Stephen Dill Lee, Commander General of the United Confederate Veterans, at the organization’s 16th annual reunion in New Orleans on April 25, 1906:
“To you, Sons of Confederate Veterans, we will commit the vindication of the cause for which we fought. To your strength will be given the defense of the Confederate soldier’s good name, the guardianship of his history, the emulation of his virtues, the perpetuation of those principles which he loved and which you love also, and those ideals which made him glorious and which you also cherish. Remember, it is your duty to see that the true history of the South is presented to future generations.”
One way the SCV has taken to fulfilling their mission in recent years is by installing massive Confederate flags along major roadways and in other highly-visible areas.
A local SCV branch headquartered out of Hot Springs called the James M. Keller SCV Camp No. 648 is now moving forward with long-seeded plans to raise a 20ft. x 20ft. flag atop a lighted, 40-foot-tall flagpole they are about to install on a tiny parcel of land along I-30.
The Commander of SCV Camp No. 648, Loy Mauch, said he and the other members are happy about where the flag is being placed because the land is situated near Military Road, where Company F of the 3rd Arkansas Infantry Regiment, otherwise known as the Hot Springs Hornets, were mustered in for service to fight against Union troops.
“They were the most famous fighting unit from Arkansas,” Mauch said.
The parcel of land where the flagpole will sit measures approximately 0.19 acres and was deeded to SCV Camp No. 48 by KB’s Construction, which is owned by the City of Rockport Mayor, Kenneth Baker. Multiple attempts were made to reach Baker, and requests for comment were relayed to his secretary, but Baker did not return our calls.
The verbiage of the deed indicates that the property owner relinquished the land to the group and their ancestors in perpetuity, for the purpose of flying a flag on a permanently-placed flagpole, with the stipulation that the property would revert back to the Grantor if said flag fails to fly at the indicated spot for a period of six months.
Hardy pointed to the Morrill Tariff and the Corwin Amendment as contributing factors as to why Southern states wanted to secede.
The Morrill Tariff was a federally-imposed increase in taxes on imported goods that was met with staunch opposition from several Southern states when it was passed in May 1860 and later adopted on March 2, 1861, at the outgoing session of the 36th United States Congress.
The Corwin Amendment was proposed at the 1861 session and has never been adopted, “but owing to the absence of a ratification deadline, could still be adopted by the state legislatures,” according to Wikipedia.
The amendment “would shield slavery within the states from the federal constitutional amendment process and from abolition or interference by Congress,” as stated online. “Although the Corwin Amendment does not explicitly use the word slavery, it was designed specifically to protect slavery from federal power.”
The precise wording of the amendment reads:
“No amendment shall be made to the Constitution which will authorize or give to Congress the power to abolish or interfere, within any State, with the domestic institutions thereof, including that of persons held to labor or service by the laws of said State.”
“Lincoln said if either one of those, if the South accepted either one of those, they could have their slaves forever,” Hardy noted.
“All it was is, it was just like any other war. If you follow the money, it was a money grab, a land grab. The South was already paying 80 percent of the federal debt anyway, and that wasn’t enough for Lincoln and his railroad buddies,” Hardy said.
“And we’re the only country in the world that killed a million people to do away with slavery, everywhere else they just phased them out by either the government behind them or just peaceful terms,” Hardy said.
“It’s just to celebrate our Southern heritage, ma’am,” said Mauch. He said the flag-raising is in response to the federal government’s decision to do away with the national holiday devoted to Robert E. Lee’s birthday, which fell on or near the same date as the holiday established in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“The main reason was, they took away our Robert E. Lee holiday. Governor Asa Hutchinson and his cohorts, they removed the Robert E. Lee holiday, and we thought that was wrong,” Mauch said.
“His holiday stood alone for a long time. Then they decided to combine it with the Robert E. Lee holiday. We had no problem with that, and so they both had joint holidays on the same weekend, and we thought that was the fair and right thing to do,” Mauch said. “Then all of a sudden, they came along and said we’re not going to have any more Robert E. Lee holiday, and we took offense to that.”
Bob Freeman, 2nd Lt. Commander of SCV Camp No. 648, offered his own take on the reasoning behind the war, and his group’s fervent wish to plant Confederate flags everywhere they can.
“The true story of why Abraham Lincoln ordered this war on the South has never been told…That war was not fought because of black slaves,” Freeman said.
“I think it should be obvious to the entire country why we’re putting up a flag. You’re aware of what’s happened around the country with all of these Blacks tearing down every statue that they don’t like, across the entire country, all the way to Washington D.C., New York City, you’re not aware of that?” Freeman said.
“We’ve lost several flags across the South that were on public property, near a courthouse,” Freeman said.
“Our ancestors thought, they’ll be safe there on the property on a public courthouse, because our ancestors didn’t believe anybody would take exception to putting up the flag that they fought for to keep the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in safety,” Freeman said.
Freeman said that issues arose following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.
“And this sparked this movement among these Blacks to tear down every Confederate monument that our ancestors have put up, starting technically in the late 1870s,” Freeman said.
“I would say it’s a certainty we will have it up and flying before the end of the year,” Freeman said. The installation has been put on pause, in consideration of the extreme heat of the past few weeks, but as soon as the temperatures wane, the work will continue.
The group has already laid the foundation and poured concrete at the site, and they feel confident they will have the flagpole installed and the flag raised by the end of 2023. They are planning to mark the occasion with a public ceremony, at which point they will reach out to the media and invite citizens to join them in celebration.
Several local officials and residents have raised concerns about what harm a gigantic Confederate flag greeting drivers on the interstate will do to Malvern’s reputation, its race relations, and its economic development.
“It’s an embarrassment, and so unnecessary,” one local resident said. Others say that no matter what the motivations were behind the war, the Confederate flag in this day and age is less an enduring symbol of Southern heritage, and more an offensive reminder of a painful past, and a clear nod to division and hate.
“The Confederate battle flag, there’s a lot of misunderstanding about it,” Mauch said. “And I’ll go further and say, enemies of a flag, they don’t dictate what they represent or symbolize. That’s up to the people who raise and design them.”
No further details are available at the moment regarding when the SCV expects to have the three-piece flagpole assembled and installed, or when the final flag-raising ceremony will take place.