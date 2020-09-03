The Benton School District has received welcomed news that its plans to add a new elementary school, middle school and improved junior high have passed the preliminary stages.
According to Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton, the first step in the process is to submit a partnership program application for each funding cycle.
“The next funding cycle the legislature will meet on this upcoming legislative session is for the 2021-2023 school years,” Skelton said. “We have received preliminary approval on three projects that we submitted close to a year ago.”
Skelton said that while the projects have been preliminarily approved, there are no funds attached to the projects unless the legislature approves the funds to be released.
“They will be having those discussions in the legislative session and either give funding for those projects or not,” Skelton said. “That’s not just in the Benton School District. It’s statewide. There are other schools that are submitting applications along with us.”
The first project is a new elementary school which could potentially be constructed in the 2021-2022 school year. The school would be built on a portion of the 80-acres of land the district purchased at Exit 114 near the location of the Career and Technical Education center which is currently under construction.
The school would be a new addition to the district and, if built, will not necessitate the closure of any of the current elementary schools. The application is sent in based on growth trends and how the district would need to adjust it’s educational facilities based on the anticipated greater number of students in the district.
“We are projecting over the next 10 years in the Benton School District, we feel like we are going to be growing quite a bit,” Skelton said.
Trends indicate the district could approach 7,000 students. Currently, the district has just under 5,600 based on last year’s numbers.
“We’re cramped for space as it is,” Skelton said. “This is a way to try and stay ahead of future growth.”
The other two projects are based in the 2022-2023 school year and could include a new middle school and a remodeling of Benton Junior High.
“(The new middle school) would be a brand new campus,” Skelton said. “Not replacing anything else, just an additional campus based on the growth.”
The middle school would also be located at the Exit 114 property.
Portions of the current junior high school are more than 50 years old, according to Skelton.
“What we would do is tear down the old section, keep all the newer stuff and tear down the old section,” Skelton said. “It’s a large section, don’t get me wrong. It’s probably 1/3. What we would do is tear down the old section and rebuild right there on the existing building.”
With the projects still in preliminary stages, Skelton said there may have to be some adjustments to grade levels. The current middle school houses grades fifth through seventh. Should the district move forward with a new middle school campus, some rearrangements may be necessary, including potentially housing fifth and sixth grades at the new middle school. This would free up space at the junior high campus, which would house grades seventh and eighth.
“There’s some moving parts and there may be some reconfiguring of grade levels and who is assigned to what building, but that’s more down the road for us to make plans.”
Skelton added that the actual growth patterns versus what the district is projecting will also play a role in those decisions.
Should the funding be approved by the legislature, Skelton said projects like this in the past have been funded at around 40 percent by the legislature partnership funding, but the district recently had funding cut by about 10 percent at the last legislative session. The cuts were made to help try and balance things out across the state.
“There were winners and losers in that and it just so happened to be that we were a loser, but only by about 10 percent,” Skelton said.
While all three projects are in early planning stages and are dependent on decisions made in the upcoming legislative sessions, Skelton believes having a forward-thinking growth plan is essential.
“A lot of families and a lot of parents are drawn to our school district just because of the quality of our school district, the quality of our community, quality of our staff, the successes of our school district, whether it be academically or otherwise, but particularly academically,” Skelton said. “People are looking at moving in this direction and they want their kids to be in a good school system.”
Skelton believes the creation of the CTE center will be a huge draw for new businesses, industry and families moving into the area.
“Benton has always had a good, strong, positive reputation when it comes to the quality of schools,” Skelton said. “We just want to add to that, but at the same time, as people are moving this direction and wanting their kids to be in our schools, we are running out of space. Space is becoming an issue and we are trying to take some proactive steps to stay ahead of that and not have portable buildings and things of that nature ... it’s a good problem to have.”