A special meeting of the Bryant City Council was held Tuesday to discuss Midtown Overlay District and negotiations to improve emergency first responder broadcast capabilities.
Bryant City Attorney Josh Farmer discussed a settlement that the city has reached with the Midtown Improvement District.
He explained the history of the lawsuit the district had against the city. The city was sued but in 2017 the improvement district filed bankruptcy. It was released from bankruptcy late in 2019 and the suit was sent to the courts.
He said this past Friday both parties came to an agreement he calls a win, win.
Farmer said while Mayor Allen Scott has the executive authority to sign the agreement, he still wanted to bring it to the council because there would be ordinances, including one he brought during the meeting, the council will need to pass.
He laid out the settlement terms. The improvement district will give the $300,000, which Farmer said should be enough to cover road repairs. The city will deem the roads the district wants the city to care for public streets. The improvement district is giving the city two four-acre tracts of land to be used for parks.
As a result of this settlement, the improvement district will be able to build its lots.
It has also asked that the planned collector road that was to go through the district be changed to a local road with bike lane.
Farmer presented an ordinance to reduce the Midtown Overlay District. He said there will a few redistricting ordinances coming, but for now this is the first ordinance presented.
The council passed the ordinance shrinking the overlay district.
Police Chief Carl Minden and Fire Chief J.P. Jordan presented a proposal to approve moving forward with contract negotiations with Motorola.
Minden explained that currently the coverage for first responder radios is poor in much of the Bryant area. To fix this problem, he said the city needs a tower. After taking the time to look around, they found a unused tower in Bauxite on Pine Haven Road that the city could equip. The city would partner with Bauxite, which owns the tower and would provide mowing around the tower.
Once the tower was operational, the Arkansas Wireless Information Network would take over operation and maintenance. Minden said it will be the first AWIN tower in Saline County.
Bryant would pay for the parts to get it running. Minden said that will be cheaper than trying to build a tower.
The second part of the proposal is to replace the fire and police radios, which are more than 15 years old and won't be able to use the tower signal due to it being a phase two signal.
Minden and Jordan explained the old radios are at the point that parts are no longer being made for them anymore. As they break, it is harder and harder to get them fixed.
Scott added he likes that the proposed radios have a GPS so that even if a responder can't call out, they can still be found. Minden said they will also have bluetooth.
Council Member Rob Roedel pointed out those radios are important, especially if an emergency causes the loss of cell service.
Finance Director Joy Black said she is working on how to pay for the radios and tower. She is reaching out to local banks to see if they can finance. She added Motorola has offered financing. The city wouldn't have to start paying until September. She said the decision comes down to what rates she can get.
The total cost of the project would be around $2 million. Of that, $785,000 would be the cost of the radios.
Minden explained it is best to purchase the two together and not wait because Motorola is offering several discounts and incentives to do it now.
The departments would get the radios by the start of the new year. Motorola Representative Steven Greathouse said due to trying to get the equipment, it may take 10 to 12 months to do the tower. He said it could be sooner, but he can't guarantee.
He said he was doing the pricing off of the state contract for equipment.
Jordan told the council the biggest part of this is to ensure all first responders are safe and can communicate.
After discussion, the council approved moving forward with negotiations.