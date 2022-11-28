The Benton City Council will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday from City Hall, 114 South East St.
The first item on the agenda is a resolution to ratify and confirm the appointment of Ann Spencer-Cole to fill the vacancy on the Benton City Council. The personnel committee approved the appointment of Cole, it now goes to the City Council for final approval. Cole was elected to the seat in the recent election, but wouldn’t be sworn in until the start of the year unless this action was taken. Cole would be confirmed to city council ward two, position one.
Former Council Member Robin Freeman resigned from her seat in October when she moved out of the Benton area.
A statement from Freeman was read at the October city council meeting.
“It is with much sadness that I announce my resignation from the Benton City Council, effective immediately, due to moving out of the area. Thank you to the citizens of Ward 2 who have entrusted me to serve them in this capacity. Though my tenure has been short it has been my pleasure and my honor. Thank you, Mayor Farmer and the council members for your leadership and the great work you are accomplishing on behalf of the city. I’m especially grateful for the hardworking staff who are both incredibly talented and dedicated to the city,” the statement read.
Another resolution on the agenda, if approved, would authorize the city to enter into an agreement with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for accepting a donation of certain real property. According to the ordinance, the purpose of the donation is for constructing a camping site. The land is approximately 13 acres located within Saline County with access to the Saline River.
The meeting is open to the public and attendance is encouraged, it will also be live-streamed from the city’s official Facebook page.
Other business:
•A resolution adopting the 2023 budget for the general fund, animal control, parks and streets.
•A resolution approving the contract with MID-ARK roofing to replace the roof of city hall.
•A resolution approving the contract with Consor Engineers and amending the 2022 budget of American Rescue Plan Act funds for expenditures associated with ARPA project #2.
•A resolution amending the 2022 budget to increase the expenditure in police state drug control for the purchase of an NSA server, to be used for evidence data storage.
•An ordinance amending ordinance 52 of 2019 concerning usage rates for the parks department.
•A resolution declaring the certain property as surplus.
•A resolution authorizing the city to enter into a contract with the CADC for space for the senior center.
•A resolution amending the 2022 budget to increase the revenues in the park general fund for the acceptance of auction sales revenue.
•Resolution to request the Saline County Tax collector to place certified liens against properties located at 1101 Mccurdy Rd., 915 DeSoto Place, 6821 Grayson Dr., 916 Ridge Rd.,
•Resolutions to condemn structures located at 1402 Dixie St., 810 Gaunt St., 1601 Gum St., 1608 Gum St. and 413 Hill St.
•A resolution approving a lease with the Saline County Library for the GANN Museum of Saline County.
•A resolution confirming the appointment of Scott Elliot to the A&P Commission.
•A resolution confirming the appointment of Stuart Duke to the Benton Civil Service Commission.
•An ordinance modifying the pay structure for all general fund, street, animal control and parks department officials and employees.
•An ordinance setting the pay structure for planning and zoning commissioners.
•An ordinance adopting an amendment to ordinance 46 of 2004 to allow the payment of City of Benton interdepartmental utilities to Benton Utilities.
•An ordinance authorizing the acquisition of certain lands by eminent domain owned by Landers Land Company.
•First readings of ordinances establishing new water rates, wastewater rates and electrical rates for the users of the City of Benton.
•A resolution confirming the appointment of Skyler Stott to the Public Utilities Commission.
•An ordinance rezoning 601 N. Summit Rd from R2, single family district detached housing, to R4 single-family district.