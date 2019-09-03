Benton Parks and Recreation will hold a new event for children ages 5 to 14.
Splash and Dash will get started at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14, at the River Center in Benton.
"Splash and Dash is a part of our race series added to simulate a biathlon-type event," said Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts.
The event is sponsored by DJ Motley State Farm.
The swim and run event will be divided into three divisions.
Participants ages 11 to 14 will swim 200 yards and run 1.5 miles. Their portion begins at 8:30 a.m.
Ages 7 to 10 will swim 100 yards and run a mile starting at 9:30 a.m.
Children ages 5 to 6 will start at 10 a.m. They will swim 50 yards and run half a mile.
All participants will receive a finisher's medal.
The top finishers from each age group will also get a trophy.
After the swim and run portion of the event, Watts said the department will hold a pool party for participants and their families.
Watts feels the event is a great way for children to learn more about biathlon and get a feel for the type of event.
"It is a great, exciting, unique race," he said.
Splash and Dash is free for all participants. Membership to the River Center is not required.
The deadline to register is Thursday. To register, stop by the River Center lobby, follow the link on the Facebook event or visit www.bentonar.org/parks-recreation.
Watts hopes to have several children in each age group take part in this event.
The final event in this year's race series will be the Run, Run Rudolph 5K planned Dec. 7.