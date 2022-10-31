Springhill Elementary students were honored this Friday for gaining recognition as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. This recognition is awarded from the U.S. Department of Education for academic excellence. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program has been recognizing great American schools since 1982. Springhill Elementary and Emerson Elementary in Emerson are the only two National Blue Ribbon Schools in Arkansas for 2022.
