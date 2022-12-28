St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, CJCOHN provide food during holidays

Providing food for the hungry is a year-round ministry for St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Benton through it’s outdoor pantry, but twice a year church volunteers pass out food to the public.
“We hold food distributions, at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but our pantry is a 365 days, seven days a week ministry,” the Rev. James Bruno, vicar of St. Matthew’s, said Tuesday.
When the church volunteers turned out on Dec. 17 to begin the distribution, there were numerous people lined up waiting.
“There were so many cars in line, and there were people sitting in front of the church waiting,” Bruno said.
“After the first rush, then it was a steady stream of two or three people coming through,” he said. In all about 50 people were served at the church’s Christmas distribution event.
Bruno said the church works with Project Hope Food Bank in Hot Springs, as well as accepting donations from the public, to keep the pantry stocked.
St. Matthew’s has a small pantry on its campus where people leave non-perishable groceries and personal care items, and anyone in need can stop by at any time to get the items they need.
”The pantry is named after longtime member James Mattocks passed away in 2020,” Bruno said.
Mattocks had a heart for those in need and strongly supported this pantry.
“He didn’t drive, but he would have people take him to the store so he could buy groceries for the pantry,” Bruno said. “It was a very important thing for him to see that the pantry was stocked.
The church occasionally has perishable groceries to giveaway where it provides items such as milk, meat, eggs, and cheese in coolers by the pantry. These events are announced on the church’s webpage, stmatthewsbenton.com, and on Facebook so that the community is aware of the distributions.
The church also put some perishables out over the weekend due to the low temperatures.
“When it’s 2 degrees you can put perishables in the pantry, it’s colder than any refrigerator,” Bruno said with a laugh.
Anyone can contribute shelf-stable groceries and/or money to the pantry, whether you are a member of St. Matthew’s or not, Bruno said. “I have seen people drive up and stock the pantry and I know they have no relationship with the church.”
On Dec. 17, the organization CJCOHN (Churches Joint Council on Human Need) also held a food distribution.
CJCOHN is a nonprofit association of 15 Saline churches, has been providing food, clothing and other needs, according to the organization’s Facebook page, and it held a Christmas basket the same day as St. Matthew’s held its distribution.
“We had a little competition with CJCOHN, but it was a good competition,” Bruno said.
The pantry is a popular ministry with the St. Matthew’s congregation because it is a concrete example of good work that people can see, he said.
“It is a wonderful expression of loving our neighbor however we can,” Bruno said.