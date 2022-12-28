St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, CJCOHN provide food during holidays

Volunteers distribute food on Dec. 17 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Benton. The church has Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions each year as well as a pantry that is open to the public daily.

 Special to The Saline Courier

Providing food for the hungry is a year-round ministry for St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Benton through it’s outdoor pantry, but twice a year church volunteers pass out food to the public.