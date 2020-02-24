With help from the Saline County Striders, the Benton Parks Department will hold its third annual St. Patrick's Day 5K and Little Leprechauns Fun Run on March 14 at Riverside Park.
It is sponsored by State Farm Agent DJ Motley.
Check-in begins in the River Center lobby at 6:30 a.m.
The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and travels throughout Riverside Park.
At 8:30 a.m., children age 12 and younger can take part in the Little Leprechauns Fun Run.
Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts said this event, along with the others in the series, give the department the opportunity to show off the park's trail system.
He added it also serves as a great starter race for anyone getting into running. It is a chance to help runners build up to other races.
Watts wants the fun run to encourage children to get interested in running. He feels this gives them the chance to try out what a race feels like. The fun run is shorter than the 5K to make it possible for all the young participants to finish.
The Striders help with the race by providing volunteers and the timing system.
Participants in the event are encouraged to dress in St. Patrick's Day-themed attire.
All participants in both the 5K and fun run will receive finisher medals.
The overall male and female and the top male and female in each age division will receive additional awards.
This is the first race of the series. Watts said in its first two years, St. Patrick's Day 5K has been a success. The race series began with only two races but has grown to include five.
Watts said it is encouraging to the Parks Department to see how many people take part in the races. They are proud to be able to provide them to the community.
He is grateful for the staff and volunteers who put the events on each year. He said without them, they couldn't happen.
Registration for the 5K is $25 and includes a T-shirt, but registration must be submitted before March 1. After March 1, the cost goes up to $30 and a shirt is not guaranteed. The cost to register the day of the race is $35.
The fun run is free, but participants still need to register.
Participants can register by calling 501-776-5970, stopping by the River Center lobby at 1800 Citizens Dr. in Benton or online at www.bentonar.org/departments/parksrec and clicking on join, reserve or enroll.
The next event in the series is Tails on Trails set for April 18.