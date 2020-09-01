Arteja Stamps has announced her candidacy for Benton City Council Ward 3, Position 2.
She is running in the General Election on Nov. 3.
She is a long-standing operations trainer with an extensive background in employee retention and relations.
Stamps is also the founder and chief operating officer of the nonprofit organization F.A.C.S.— Fight Against Childhood Starvation. She also serves on the board of directors for Girls in Pearls CDC in the capacity of the vice president.
She and her family have been residents of Benton since 2008. She is married to Jason Stamps. Together they have two daughters in Benton Schools.
Stamps is a community advocate. She has volunteered as a softball and volleyball Coach for Benton Parks and Recreation. She is also a frequent volunteer for the Arkansas Food Bank.
Throughout the years Arteja has demonstrated extensive leadership and management skills, which she hopes to share with the council.
Stamps is also involved in pageantry. She is the founder and executive director of The Miss Arkansas FACS Scholarship Pageant System. Stamps’ pageant system is an extension of her nonprofit. One of her goals has been to make sure little girls, teens and young women develop public speaking skills as well as confidence and poise.
As a longtime resident and business owner, Stamps is vowing to make sure every family is considered and every business owner is heard.