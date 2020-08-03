The state has received the first 100 BD Vertitor antigen testing machines, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing today.
There are 100 more on order. The state is also waiting for the testing kits, which he expects around the middle of the month.
The state plans to assign the testing machines to the Public Health Units with priority given to K-12 teachers, staff and students.
Antigen testing at the Health Units will be free of charge.
Hutchinson said the testing goal for August is 190,000 PCR tests and 10,000 antigen tests. The state fell short of its 200,000 test goal for July. There were only 194,836 tests administered.
During the 24 hours leading up the briefing, the state received results for 6,357 tests.
On Saturday, there were 662 new cases, 637 on Sunday and 787 today. The state has had a cumulative 44,597 cases of COVID-19 with 6,882 currently active and 37,240 recovered.
Hospitalizations went down by two to 513 with 108 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 11 to 475.
The top counties with new cases are Sebastien with 87, Washington with 66, Pulaski with 54, Benton with 42, Logan with 37, Independence with 32, Garland with 29, Crittenden with 28, Jefferson with 25 and Mississippi with 22.
Saline County has had 879 total cases with 167 active, 708 recovered and four deaths.
Across the country, there have been 4,690,404 cases with 1,468,689 recoveries and 155,124 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in the Tuesday edition of The Saline Courier.