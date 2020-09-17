Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release he is encouraged by the increased use of antigen point-of-care testing when today's COVID-19 numbers were released.
"This shows our investment in point-of-care testing is helping address the new demand for rapid tests on our K-12 and college campuses," he said.
Between PCR and antigen tests, the state received results for close to 10,000 tests — 7,910 PCR and 1,746 antigen.
The state has 883 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 71,614 with 5,726 active and 64,145 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by two to 389 with 72 people on ventilators.
Deaths rose by eight to 1,018.
There are 223 new probable cases bringing the probable total to 1,597 with 374 active probable cases and 148 probable deaths.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 67, Sebastian with 60, Washington with 54, Benton with 34, Craighead with 32 and Jefferson with 32.
Saline County has had 1,901 cumulative cases — 1,840 confirmed and 61 probable. There are 139 active cases — 128 confirmed and 11 probable. There have been 1,742 recoveries — 1,694 confirmed and 48 probable. There have been 20 deaths — 18 confirmed and two probable.
There have been 6,662,256 total cases in the United States with 2,525,573 recoveries and 197,397 deaths.
The Saline Courier continues to update the latest numbers as they become available.