According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday, there were 189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 266,110 with 1,374 active confirmed cases.
Probable cases rose by 140 to 74,405 with 616 active probable cases.
Confirmed deaths increased by three to 4,621 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,203.
Hospitalizations increased by five to 200 with 37 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,567 PCR tests and 625 antigen tests.
Saline County has had 12,086 confirmed cases — 8,930 confirmed cases and 3,156 probable cases. Active cases are at 87 — 56 confirmed and 31 probable. There have been 11,825 recoveries — 8,728 confirmed and 3,097 probable. The county has had 171 deaths — 144 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,164,824 cases and 590,905 deaths.
The state has received 2,6750 does of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,941,400 or 74.2 percent.
There are 239,837 partially immunized and 882,508 fully immunized.