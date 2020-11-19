The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,684 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today for a total of 124,165 since the pandemic began. Probable new cases also increased by 554 for a total of 15,690.
Active confirmed cases are at 12,911 with 109,135 recoveries. There are currently 4,087 probable active cases with 121 being added today.
Hospitalizations decreased by two to a total of 899. However, those on ventilators increased by three to 146 total.
There were 20 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,105. Probable deaths increased by two to 192 across the state.
The state received results for 11,560 PCR tests and 2,034 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 207, Washington with 131, Sebastian with 122, Benton with 110 and Craighead with 102.
Saline County has had 4,094 cumulative cases — 3,454 confirmed and 640 probable. Active cases are at 639 — 429 confirmed and 210 probable. There have been 3,405 recoveries — 2,977 confirmed and 428 probable.
Deaths in the county have grown by one to 49 total — 47 confirmed and two probable.
The identity is unknown of the latest death. The age and gender of the resident is also unknown at this time, along with if the individual passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Across the country, there have been 11,647,930 cases with 251,756 deaths.