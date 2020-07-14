The state saw 794 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 29,733, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday during his daily briefing.
Of those cases, 6,558 are active with 22,844 recovered.
Hospitalizations increased by six for a total of 445 with 91 on ventilators. The state had eight new deaths for a total of 331 since the pandemic began.
In the last 24 hours prior to the briefing, the state received results for 6,563 tests. So far in July, there have been 75,445 tests. Hutchinson said the state is behind to reach its goal of 200,000 tests for the month.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 111, Washington with 68, Sebastien with 52, Pope with 41, Johnson with 37, Benton with 36, Craighead with 29 and Faulkner with 24.
Saline County has had 490 total cases with 145 active, 342 recovered and three deaths.
Across the country, there have been 3,397,069 cases with 1,031,939 recoveries and 136, 117 deaths.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the Department of Health Public Lab has been working to increase its testing capacity. It tested 1,832 specimens Monday, its highest single one-day total.
As commercial labs face higher demands, Smith said it is important for the Health Lab to be able to process more results. It is working to get two additional high through put machines for testing.
More details about today's briefing will be in the Wednesday edition of The Saline Courier.