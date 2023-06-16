The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned a temporary restraining order placed on Arkansas LEARNS, allowing the law to take effect immediately. A Pulaski County judge placed a hold on the law in May after a lawsuit against LEARNS which challenged the validity of the law’s emergency clause. The state’s highest court lifted the temporary restraining order by a 5-2 decision. The concurring option of the court states the restraining order was overturned because the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate they would suffer irreparable harm.
State Supreme Court lifts restraining order on LEARNS
Destin Davis
