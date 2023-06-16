supreme court build

The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned a temporary restraining order placed on Arkansas LEARNS, allowing the law to take effect immediately. A Pulaski County judge placed a hold on the law in May after a lawsuit against LEARNS which challenged the validity of the law’s emergency clause. The state’s highest court lifted the temporary restraining order by a 5-2 decision. The concurring option of the court states the restraining order was overturned because the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate they would suffer irreparable harm. 

Tags

Recommended for you