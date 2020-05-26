During his daily briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave an update on the COVID-19 cases in the Natural State.
Currently, there are 6,180 confirmed cases in the state, with 151 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Also, 1,729 cases are active.
Of the newly reported cases, only one is from a correctional facility, as the rest are community driven, according to Hutchinson.
Also, deaths increased by two in the last day, rising to 119 in Arkansas.
Hutchinson announced that nearly 3,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 3.3 percent.
"I set a goal in May of doing 60,000 tests. At that time, we didn't know how we would get there, but we had a plan to get there. We have now done over 61,000 tests," Hutchinson said.
Hospitalizations have also increased, going up by eight to 107 in the state.
"We had a very good weekend," Hutchinson said, regarding patrons practicing social distancing.
This comes days after he reported a pool party of younger citizens, which led to multiple cases of COVID-19.
"We are at a critical point in our journey during this pandemic," Hutchinson said. "I challenge all Arkansans to think this through and to understand we are trying to open up our economy, but we are in Phase 1 and we want to get to Phase 2."
Near the end of the briefing, Hutchinson announced that Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, has accepted a job with the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta. However, Smith will continue to work the state through the pandemic. His last word day will be Aug. 28.
Hutchinson continues to give the citizens of Arkansas updates regarding COVID-19. He holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. daily.
See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information from the briefing.