Starting Monday, anyone indoors or outdoors that cannot maintain at least 6 feet of social distance will be required by a statewide mandate to wear a facial covering or face a fine.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the mandate during his daily briefing Thursday.
He listed reasons for the decision.
He said the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths speak for themselves.
He has listened to doctors and nurses who are on the front lines of the fight against the virus who want the public to do more.
He has also heard from legislators, many of which has said they don't like it but the state needs to do whatever it takes.
He feels that children going back to school will need adult help to get ready to use mask when they return to the classroom. He added adults must set the example.
The order will have exemptions, including for those ages 10 and younger, those with medical conditions preventing the use of mask, while eating or drinking, during athletic activity, during religious activities and voting.
Law enforcement and local officials will be able to enforce the directive. First-time violators will receive a warning. Those under age 18 will get a warning as well.
No one will be jailed, arrested or detained for violation of the order.
Cities may not impose measure that conflict with this directive.
It will expire when the emergency expires.
Violation of the directive will be a misdemeanor and be punishable with a fine of at least $100 and no more than $500.
New cases increased by 817 to 31,114 with 6,578 active and 14,195 recovered in the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations rose by 12 to 470 with 101 on ventilators.
Deaths went up six to 341.
The state received results of 6,020 tests, bringing July's total to 87,517.
The top counties for new cases are Pulaski with 114, Washington with 68, Benton with 48, Sebastien with 43, Pope with 40, Faulkner with 27, Yell with 26, Garland with 24, Craighead with 22 and Arkansas with 20.
Saline County has had 521 cases with 138 active, 380 recovered and three deaths.
The United States has had 3,536,658 cases with 1,075,882 recoveries and 137,897 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.