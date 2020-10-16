The Arkansas Department of Health reported the state has had 814 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the cumulative total to 92,117 with 7,420 active and 83,174 recovered.
Hospitalizations went down by four to 590 with 102 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 20 to 1,514.
The state had 201 new probable cases for a cumulative total of 5,422 with 1,189 probable active cases, 4,082 recovered and 151 probable deaths.
The state received results for 11,066 PCR tests and 3,946 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 74, Washington with 61, Craighead with 53, Pope with 35 and Benton with 27.
Saline County has had 2,544 cumulative cases — 2,391 confirmed and 153 probable. Active cases are at 226 — 194 confirmed and 32 active. There have been 2,289 recoveries — 2,170 confirmed and 119 probable. Deaths are at 28 — 26 confirmed and two probable.
Nationally, there have been 8,027,412 cases with 3,177,397 recoveries and 218,266 deaths.
In the release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson encouraged residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.