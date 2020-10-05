The Arkansas Department of Health reported 488 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with the number of deaths increasing by 18.
The state death toll has ballooned to 1,425 total deaths — 1,278 confirmed and 147 probable.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state is currently 83,306 with an additional 3,707 listed as probable.
There are 1,424 active, according to health officials.
Saline County currently has a total of 2,261 cases — 2,154 confirmed and 107 probable. Active cases have risen to 222 — 203 confirmed and 19 probable.
Recoveries at the local level have reached 2,014 — 1,928 confirmed and 86 probable — while deaths have increased by one to 24 with 22 confirmed and two probable.