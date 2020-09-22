Stilwell Insurance and Financial Services is in the midst of a rebranding, but the owner wants customers to know it will not diminish the service or change anything he already has.
"Our goal was to make sure customers things are very seamless," Jim Stilwell said.
The change comes as Nationwide, the company Stilwell has long sold insurance for and handled his financial advisement through, is moving away from what he called captive agents to a more open-agent model.
He had already begun handling the financial advisor part of the business through Money Concepts.
While he knew it was coming two years out, the rebranding officially began July 1 of this year.
Now, he is working to rebrand to let his customers know he can sell more than just Nationwide Insurance. He can offer a variety of insurance options to best meet their needs.
After a long career in all aspects of the newspaper business, Stilwell settled in Benton, where his wife, Laura, grew up. Her father, Del Roberson, had long been in insurance and still owns the agency next to Stilwell's.
He wanted to be in Benton to give his children a place to call their hometown.
He opened his first insurance and financial services location, just around the corner from the current one, on Conway Street in Benton in 1986.
His current space sits on Market Street with four employees. He has a second location in Little Rock with two. The Little Rock office opened in 2009.
All his employees can write insurance. He is the only one who handles financial services.
Stilwell offers a hybrid of both property and casualty insurance and investment advice.
"The two businesses lend themselves to each other," he said.
For insurance, he can do automobile, home, commercial, bonding and anything that falls under property and casualty.
While he does not write health insurance himself, the company can offer it to clients.
Stilwell said insurance brings people in and sometimes they also want help with finances.
When working with an investment client, Stilwell does not rush. He takes his time and goes over the options with each person to ensure what they are doing is the best option for them.
He offers personal service to the clients who want it, Stilwell said, adding in Benton people "want to know about your momma and them."
He is happy to sit down with customers and get to know them.
Stilwell said the business is relational. He enjoys getting to know the customer.
He understands not every customer feels that way. Some would rather never meet face to face. They want to do everything electronically. While he prefers to offer guidance, he will do what the customer wants.
He can be as hands-on or hands-off as the customer chooses.
Stilwell wants his customers and those who may need his service to know his company is still viable and strong. It is just making a change.
"It is a positive change," he said.
Customers will see the same faces. They can choose to keep their same policies, but now he can offer more.
Stilwell Insurance and Financial Services is located at 311 N. Market St. in Benton and can be reached at 776-3000.